Analysts Offer Predictions for CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 152.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $2,612,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

