Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,396 at Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,396 ($16.79) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. Citigroup lowered shares of Persimmon to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.31) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.02).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,238 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,385.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,341. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 609.85, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,332 ($28.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 8,374.38%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

