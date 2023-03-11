The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.82) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

The Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.3 %

LON:RTN opened at GBX 38.46 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,846.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.26. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.02 ($0.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.02.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

