Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $58.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.34.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

