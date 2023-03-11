Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,535,000 after purchasing an additional 222,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.