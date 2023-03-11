LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 5th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($104.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €70.53 and a 200-day moving average of €66.88.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

