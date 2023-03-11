Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.96 ($72.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

