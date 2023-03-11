Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) & Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Newell Brands and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $105.20, indicating a potential upside of 345.01%. Given Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Newell Brands.

This table compares Newell Brands and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.46 billion 0.54 $210.94 million $0.51 24.00 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.46 51.07

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Newell Brands pays out 180.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands N/A N/A N/A Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newell Brands beats Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The Home Appliances segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes household products, including kitchen appliances. The Home Solutions segment consists of food and home storage products, fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, and home fragrance products. The Learning and Development segment deals with writing instruments, art products, activity-based adhesive and cutting products, labeling solutions, and baby gear and infant care products. The Outdoor and Recreation segment covers global consumer active lifestyle products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers. It offers its products and system solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers. Its brands include Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, and Hansaplast. The company was founded by Paul C. Beiesdorf in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

