8X8 (EGHT) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 8X8 to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -126.60% -1,644.46% -18.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 490 2950 4998 72 2.55

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given 8X8’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million -$175.38 million -5.40 8X8 Competitors $915.59 million -$43.97 million -5.96

8X8’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 competitors beat 8X8 on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.