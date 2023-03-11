UBS Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GYC. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.68) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.60) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.50) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

GYC opened at €8.65 ($9.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.12. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($21.43).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

