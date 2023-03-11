Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €30.20 ($32.13) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($47.66).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

