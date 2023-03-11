Head to Head Review: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) & Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -5.35% -3.22% -2.91% Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Profitability

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $26.94 million 1.45 $50,000.00 ($0.04) -32.25 Molekule Group $620,000.00 59.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -8.43

Fuel Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group. Fuel Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molekule Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fuel Tech has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, meaning that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Molekule Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

