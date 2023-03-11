Critical Survey: FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) & FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) and FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FLEETCOR Technologies and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $249.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 485.26%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $3.43 billion 4.20 $954.33 million $12.42 15.77 FiscalNote N/A N/A -$3.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and FiscalNote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote.

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 27.85% 44.21% 7.97% FiscalNote N/A -379.80% -40.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of FiscalNote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats FiscalNote on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

