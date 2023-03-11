Comparing Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Johnson Matthey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88% Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Standard Lithium and Johnson Matthey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Johnson Matthey 1 2 2 0 2.20

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.93%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Johnson Matthey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A Johnson Matthey $21.90 billion 0.21 -$137.95 million N/A N/A

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Johnson Matthey.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Johnson Matthey on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

