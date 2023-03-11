Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Cormark analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.56.

Shares of KBL opened at C$30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.53 and a 12-month high of C$35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

