FY2023 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.5 %

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXE opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 1.19. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -960.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

