Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.