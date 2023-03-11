William Blair Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

CRA International Trading Down 2.7 %

CRA International Announces Dividend

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $802.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.