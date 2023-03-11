Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rallybio in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.46). The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of RLYB opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.95. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

