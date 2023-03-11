Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
