FY2023 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

