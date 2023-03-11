Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HR. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NYSE:HR opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

