Brokers Set Expectations for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

NYSE:EXR opened at $153.55 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

