CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 4.2 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CECO stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $508.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.