FY2023 Earnings Estimate for B&M European Value Retail S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.6671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.