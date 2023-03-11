Asensus Surgical, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ASXC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.81. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 293,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

