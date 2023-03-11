Critical Review: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) versus Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Prologis pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Prologis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $5.97 billion 18.08 $3.36 billion $4.35 26.89 Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.60 $263.80 million $1.98 67.68

This table compares Prologis and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Communities. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prologis and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 15 1 3.00 Sun Communities 0 1 7 0 2.88

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $168.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Prologis.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 56.33% 7.71% 5.01% Sun Communities 8.15% 3.12% 1.52%

Summary

Prologis beats Sun Communities on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded by Hamid R. Moghadam in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions. The Recreational Vehicle segment focuses on the development of recreational vehicle resorts and is in the business of acquiring, operating and developing ground up resorts throughout the U.S. and in Ontario, Canada. The Marina segment operates marinas and is in the business of acquiring and operating marinas throughout the U.S. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

