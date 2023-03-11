Head to Head Comparison: LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) versus Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT -12.42% -2.40% -1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares LSL Property Services and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LSL Property Services and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 1 6 1 0 2.00

Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 4.14 -$77.61 million ($0.34) -32.94

LSL Property Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats LSL Property Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Rating)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.