Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

