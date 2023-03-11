ATB Capital Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$39.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.50.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.97. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558. In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,800 shares of company stock worth $51,572. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

