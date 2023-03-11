B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Ajax’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Great Ajax Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

NYSE:AJX opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Ajax

In other Great Ajax news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.