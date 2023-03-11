Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Cut by Zacks Research

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2025 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $197.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Medifast by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.