Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SES. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.71 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.