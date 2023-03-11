América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for América Móvil in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for América Móvil’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for América Móvil’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

NYSE AMX opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

