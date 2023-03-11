CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart Trading Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

