UBS Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €27.43 ($29.18) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($39.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.06.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

