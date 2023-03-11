Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €385.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($718.09) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($734.04) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ASML Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.