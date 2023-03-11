Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 412,150 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average volume of 176,689 put options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $32.93 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.