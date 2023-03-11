ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 101,360 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 74,313 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $12.25 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

