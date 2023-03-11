Blackstone Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 64,109 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 37,366 put options.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

