Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Coursera Call Options (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the average daily volume of 455 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.