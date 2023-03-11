Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Coursera Call Options (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the average daily volume of 455 call options.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.
COUR opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
