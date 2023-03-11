Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the typical volume of 1,285 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the third quarter worth $323,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,242.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund alerts:

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

UDN stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.