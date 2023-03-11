Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bank of New York Mellon Put Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,488 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 2,861 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

