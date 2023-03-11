Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bank of New York Mellon Put Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BKGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,488 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 2,861 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

