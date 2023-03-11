Ares Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,131 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average daily volume of 4,923 put options.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

