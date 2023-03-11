Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $21.56

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

