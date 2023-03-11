Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $87.56

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several analysts have commented on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,907 shares of company stock worth $440,935 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

