Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $21.83

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

