Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $246.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average of $234.20. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

