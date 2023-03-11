Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Target Price at C$10.80

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 3.4 %

CFW stock opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$389.94 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Calfrac Well Services

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

