Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target at $15.83

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

SNPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Trading Down 4.1 %

About Snap One

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $798.89 million, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.34. Snap One has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

